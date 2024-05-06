Rain with thunder sweeps Khulna, bringing respite

After enduring three consecutive weeks of scorching heatwaves, Khulna experienced a respite on Monday evening as rain showers accompanied by thunderstorms swept through the region.

The change in weather began at 6pm with the onset of gusty winds, followed by the environment turning dusty. By 6:20pm, rain commenced, accompanied by strong gusts, with thunder rumbling in the background by 6:25pm, persisting until 7pm.

Nasir Uddin, a grocer from the Gobarchakar area, recounted how the gusty winds first carried dust into his shop, followed by the refreshing cold of the rain.

Amirul Azad, a meteorologist and the officer-in-charge of the Khulna Meteorological Office, had predicted thunderstorms for Khulna by Monday evening. The forecast proved accurate, bringing a collective sense of relief to the residents of Khulna.