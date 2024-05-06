Monday, May 06, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Sound of mortar shell blasts from Myanmar rattle Teknaf

  • Residents gripped with fear
  • The sounds were heard from morning till afternoon
Members of BGB stand alert in Teknaf recently amid reports of clashes inside Myanmar. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 06 May 2024, 04:54 PM

The loud sounds of gunfire and mortar shell explosions from Myanmar across the border have rattled the Hnila and Sabrang borders in Teknaf upazila in Cox’s Bazar.

Locals have reported that the incident has caused panic in the area as for the last few days they have not heard anything from across the border.

In this regard, Teknaf municipality Councillor Md Moniruzzaman said they have been hearing these sounds from the Myanmar side since morning and it continued till afternoon. 

Humayun Rashid, another resident of the Hnila border, said heavy shelling was heard from across the border since morning. “Compared to other days, the sound of gunfire is louder today (Monday).”

In this regard, Bangladesh Coast Guard (Chittagong East Zone) Media Officer Lieutenant Tahsin Rahman said: "We have handed over 88 BGP members who fled from Myanmar to Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB). We are ready to face any situation at the border.”

Topics:

MyanmarTeknafMortar Shells
Read More

NAAF-Dormitory Teknaf Project wins IAB awards 2023

Principal Secretary tells foreign diplomats: Delay in Rohingya repatriation threatens regional security

288 Myanmar nationals sent back from Bangladesh

5 more Myanmar border guards take shelter in Bangladesh

BGB, Coast Guard on high alert in Teknaf

Teknaf residents terrified as shelling, gunfire echo across Naf River

Latest News

Sundarbans fire: Committee formed to assess biodiversity loss

Minister in Parliament: Ilish production now exceeds 571,000 tons

Student protests against Israel's offensive in Gaza spread

Macron presses China’s Xi to halt Ukraine war, agree fair trade

Awami League to invite BNP to attend its platinum jubilee celebration

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x