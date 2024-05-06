Sound of mortar shell blasts from Myanmar rattle Teknaf

The loud sounds of gunfire and mortar shell explosions from Myanmar across the border have rattled the Hnila and Sabrang borders in Teknaf upazila in Cox’s Bazar.

Locals have reported that the incident has caused panic in the area as for the last few days they have not heard anything from across the border.

In this regard, Teknaf municipality Councillor Md Moniruzzaman said they have been hearing these sounds from the Myanmar side since morning and it continued till afternoon.

Humayun Rashid, another resident of the Hnila border, said heavy shelling was heard from across the border since morning. “Compared to other days, the sound of gunfire is louder today (Monday).”

In this regard, Bangladesh Coast Guard (Chittagong East Zone) Media Officer Lieutenant Tahsin Rahman said: "We have handed over 88 BGP members who fled from Myanmar to Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB). We are ready to face any situation at the border.”