Saturday, May 04, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Gazipur train collision: Rail communication restored after 32hrs

  • Damaged tracks repaired 
  • All the boggies of the derailed train had been salvaged
The image shows the aftermath of a collision between two train in Gazipur on Friday, May 3, 2024. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 04 May 2024, 09:12 PM

Rail communication between Dhaka and the northern districts of Bangladesh has been resumed after 32 hours of the train accident in Gazipur’s Joydebpur.

Train services resumed at 6:30pm on Saturday after repairing the damaged tracks.

Joydebpur Railway Junction Station Master Hanif Mia said: “All the boggies of the derailed train had been salvaged. The damaged boggies and oil wagons were removed around 6pm. The upline is clear now.”

Meanwhile, passengers suffered immensely as the schedule of trains running between Dhaka and the northern districts of Bangladesh disrupted by the train accident in Gazipur’s Joydebpur.

Seven coaches of an empty Dhaka-Tangail commuter train were derailed after the train rammed into a stationary oil tanker train at Joydebpur.

Seven people including the locomaster of the train were injured in the accident.

In response to the accident, authorities have established three probe committees to investigate the causes and contributing factors of the collision.

Topics:

Train AccidentTrain derailment
Read More

Passengers in distress as Gazipur train collision disrupts rail schedule

Gazipur train derailment: Salvage operation still on 29 hours post-collision

Gazipur train collision: Rail communication resumes

Gazipur train collision: Stationmaster among three suspended

Gazipur train derailment: 2 BGB platoons deployed to help with rescue work

Probe launched into Gazipur train collision

Latest News

Quader: BNP considers democratic rules, regulations as pitfall

Now gold price hikes after reduction for eight times in a row

GM Quader: Rail fare hike illogical, inhumane

How far has the Sundarban fire spread?

2 ninth-graders drown in Dhaka’s Diabari Lake

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x