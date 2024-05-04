Gazipur train collision: Rail communication restored after 32hrs

Rail communication between Dhaka and the northern districts of Bangladesh has been resumed after 32 hours of the train accident in Gazipur’s Joydebpur.

Train services resumed at 6:30pm on Saturday after repairing the damaged tracks.

Joydebpur Railway Junction Station Master Hanif Mia said: “All the boggies of the derailed train had been salvaged. The damaged boggies and oil wagons were removed around 6pm. The upline is clear now.”

Meanwhile, passengers suffered immensely as the schedule of trains running between Dhaka and the northern districts of Bangladesh disrupted by the train accident in Gazipur’s Joydebpur.

Seven coaches of an empty Dhaka-Tangail commuter train were derailed after the train rammed into a stationary oil tanker train at Joydebpur.

Seven people including the locomaster of the train were injured in the accident.

In response to the accident, authorities have established three probe committees to investigate the causes and contributing factors of the collision.