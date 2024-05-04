Fire breaks out at Sundarbans

A fire broke out in the Amarbunia area of Chandpai range in the eastern region of the Sundarbans under Bagerhat on Saturday afternoon.

Kazi Mohammad Nurul Karim, divisional forest officer (DFO) of Sundarbans eastern division, confirmed the matter.

Immediately after the fire incident, forest officials along with local people tried to douse the fire.

On information, a fire service unit from Morrelganj fire station reached the spot.

The staff of the forest department, Community Patrol Groups, Morrelganj fire brigade, and local villagers are trying to douse the fire.

Fire is being extinguished by bringing water from Bhola River about two kilometres away.

Fire lanes have been cut to prevent the fire from spreading into the forest, said the officer.

DFO Nurul Karim also said that the fire might have originated from a cigarette. An investigation committee will be formed to find out the exact cause of the fire.

However, he could not give details about the cause and the extent of the fire