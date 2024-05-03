Saturday, May 04, 2024

Dead dolphin washes up on Kuakata beach

  • 4-foot-long Irrawaddy dolphin baby
  • Injury marks on its head and abdomen
A 4-foot-long Irrawaddy dolphin baby has washed up on Kuakata beach in Patuakhali on Friday, May 3, 2024. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 03 May 2024, 10:33 PM

A 4-foot-long Irrawaddy dolphin baby has washed up on Kuakata beach in Patuakhali.

It has injury marks on its head and abdomen.

The crops of the dolphin were later buried on the beach on Thursday night.

Sagarika Smriti, the associate researcher of the EcoFish-2 Bangladesh Project of WorldFish, a research institute working on blue ocean economy, coastal environment, and biodiversity, said this dolphin has a clear injury mark near its head. It may die due to bleeding from there.

Ruman Imtiaz Tushar, team leader of the Kuakata Dolphin Protection Committee, said: “As soon as we received the information, our members, with the help of the Forest Department and Blue Guard, made arrangements to bury the dolphin in a safe place.

“We are working around the clock with dolphins throughout this coastal area,” he added.

DolphinKuakata Beach
