District voluntary network to be formed for protecting wildlife

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan on Sunday said a voluntary network will be formed in every district in rescuing and protecting wildlife.

“A voluntary network will be formed in every district to support the Forest Department so that quick action can be taken in rescuing and protecting wildlife,” she said.

Rizwana, also the adviser of the ministry of water resources, made these comments while addressing a discussion organized by the Forest Department in the capital’s Agargaon area marking the International Freshwater Dolphin Day, according to a press release.

The adviser said dolphins are a vital indicator of river health, and their survival is intrinsically linked to the well-being of both rivers and people.

“Dolphins are the symbol of our rivers’ health. Where dolphins survive, rivers also survive, and when rivers survive, humans do so,” she said.

“Talking about dolphin means talking about our own survival, because when river water becomes polluted, it threatens both dolphins and humans. Keeping rivers clean is crucial for the survival of both,” she said.

“We ourselves are polluting our rivers while claiming to be a civilized nation, this is contradictory. If the dolphin population increases, it means we are protecting our rivers; if it declines, it means we are putting our rivers in danger,” She added.

Rizwana continued that protecting wildlife requires not only laws but also psychological and behavioral changes.

“If people become cruel to innocent creatures, it reflects a moral decay in society. The community must stand up against such cruelty,” she observed.

She also sincerely thanked all those who are spontaneously working to protect wild animals.

She said: “The welfare of humans and wildlife is deeply interconnected, if we save animals, nature will, in turn, save us.”

Besides, a handbook titled “Ganga Dolphin Conservation Handbook” was unveiled on the occasion, followed by an educational exhibition on dolphins.