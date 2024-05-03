Gazipur train collision: Stationmaster among three suspended

Three employees of Bangladesh Railway, including a stationmaster, have been suspended over a head-on collision between a commuter and a freight train at the Joydebpur railway junction in the Outer Signal (Kazibari) area of the district.

The suspended people are- Hashem, the stationmaster of Abgomti station, and ponitsmen Saddam Hossain and Mostafizur Rahman.

Gazipur district administration and railway authorities have formed two separate probe committees to investigate the accident.

Joydebpur station master Hanif Mia confirmed the matter.

He said that a freight train collided with a passenger train in Kazibari area of Joydebpur railway junction station at 10:50am. Five coaches of the freight train and four coaches of the passenger train derailed in this incident. Train movement on Dhaka-Rajshahi and Dhaka-Mymensingh railway lines has been suspended since the head-on collision of the two trains.

At 1:15pm, the train started running on the down line of the double line.

Sirajganj Express left for Dhaka via Joydebpur station. After some time, Ekata Express left Dhaka for Panchagarh via Joydevpur station.

He also said that the accident occurred due to the mistake of the signalman.

As it was a Friday, the number of casualties was less as there were not many passengers on the commuter train. However, seven people were injured including the loco master (train driver) of the commuter train.

Jairaj Hossain, the resident doctor of Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital, said that three people, Sharif Mahmud, Sabuj Hasan, and Habibur Rahman, were brought to the hospital with injuries in the train accident. They are under treatment in hospital.

On behalf of the railways, a regional committee of five members has been formed led by COPS Shahidul Islam.

Another five-member investigation committee headed by Soumik Shaon Kabir, Dhaka Divisional Engineer (Signal and Telecommunication) of Railways has been formed.