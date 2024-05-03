Friday, May 03, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Bus services suspended as Duet students, transport workers clash in Gazipur

  • No buses from Gazipur left for Dhaka
  • Bus movement on other routes from Gazipur normal
File image of a bus terminal. Photo: Collected
Update : 03 May 2024, 02:49 PM

Bus movement on the Dhaka-Gazipur route has remained suspended since Friday morning following a clash between students of Dhaka University of Engineering and Technology (Duet) and transport workers in Gazipur Sadar upazila on Thursday night.

Bus passengers were bearing the brunt of it, as no buses from the Gazipur bus stand left for Dhaka as of the filing of this report around 11am on Friday.

However, bus movement on other routes from Gazipur remained normal.

Nandalal Chowdhury, inspector (investigation) of Gazipur Sadar police station, said two Duet students narrowly escaped a road accident late on Thursday when a bus hit one of the motorbikes carrying them from behind in the bus stand area on their way to campus from the Shibbari intersection.

Later, an altercation broke out between the students and transport workers, centring on the matter, he said.

As the news of the clash spread on the Duet campus, aggrieved students from the university rushed to the spot, carried out an attack on the workers and vandalized the windows of some buses, the inspector said.

Protesting the attack and demanding justice, transport workers held a procession and kept buses off the roads from the morning, he said.

Gazipur Sadar police station Officer-in-Charge Syed Rafiul Karim Rafi said they were trying to resolve the matter so that bus movement could resume.

Topics:

Gazipurbus strikestudent clash
Read More

Several injured, bogies derailed as two trains collide in Gazipur

Case filed over rape of 2 garment workers in Gazipur

Elephant found dead on Gazipur roadside

Chinese engineer killed in Gazipur battery factory explosion

Newly wed couple killed in Gazipur road crash

Garment factory workers protest in Gazipur demanding salary, bonus

Latest News

Met office again issues heatwave alert for next 48-hour

Traffic movement resumes in Rangamati after 8 hours

BNP now distributes leaflets to boycott Upazila Parishad polls

ADB keen to work together with Bangladesh on impactful projects

Gazipur train derailment: 2 BGB platoons deployed to help with rescue work

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x