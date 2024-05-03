Bus services suspended as Duet students, transport workers clash in Gazipur

Bus movement on the Dhaka-Gazipur route has remained suspended since Friday morning following a clash between students of Dhaka University of Engineering and Technology (Duet) and transport workers in Gazipur Sadar upazila on Thursday night.

Bus passengers were bearing the brunt of it, as no buses from the Gazipur bus stand left for Dhaka as of the filing of this report around 11am on Friday.

However, bus movement on other routes from Gazipur remained normal.

Nandalal Chowdhury, inspector (investigation) of Gazipur Sadar police station, said two Duet students narrowly escaped a road accident late on Thursday when a bus hit one of the motorbikes carrying them from behind in the bus stand area on their way to campus from the Shibbari intersection.

Later, an altercation broke out between the students and transport workers, centring on the matter, he said.

As the news of the clash spread on the Duet campus, aggrieved students from the university rushed to the spot, carried out an attack on the workers and vandalized the windows of some buses, the inspector said.

Protesting the attack and demanding justice, transport workers held a procession and kept buses off the roads from the morning, he said.

Gazipur Sadar police station Officer-in-Charge Syed Rafiul Karim Rafi said they were trying to resolve the matter so that bus movement could resume.