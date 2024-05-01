Wednesday, May 01, 2024

Awami League leader gunned down in Natore

  • Attack occurred at Azimpur Rail Station
  • Unidentified assailants were on motorbikes
Map of Natore. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 01 May 2024, 11:41 AM

A municipality-level leader of the ruling Awami League was gunned down by miscreants in Gopalpur municipality under Lalpur upazila of Natore on Tuesday night.

The deceased was Md Manjur Rahman Manju, 45, vice president of the municipality unit of the Awami League.

Lalpur police station Officer-in-Charge Nasim Ahmed confirmed the matter saying that four to five individuals on motorbikes stopped in front of a shop in Azimpur Rail Station and shot Manjur in the head and stomach around 11pm, leaving him dead on the spot.

On receiving the information, police rushed to the spot and recovered the body, he said, adding that they have already launched a drive to arrest the killers.

The body will be sent to the local government hospital morgue on Wednesday morning, the OC added.

Awami LeagueNatoreAssassinationAttack on Awami League leader
