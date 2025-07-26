Body of Bangladeshi killed in BSF firing at border handed over after one day

The body of Md Yasin Liton, who was shot dead by India’s Border Security Force (BSF) at the Bashpaduya border in Parshuram upazila of Feni, was handed over to Bangladesh at around 10pm on Friday, a day after the incident.

Another individual named Millat Hossain was also killed in the same incident.

The handover took place in the presence of Shiv Ranjan De, officer-in-charge of India’s Belonia Police Station, and Nurul Hakim, Officer-in-Charge of Parshuram Model Police Station in Bangladesh.

The handover was conducted near International Border Pillar No 2166 in the Belonia border area.

Earlier in the evening, a flag meeting was held between the border security forces of the two countries at the company commander level.

Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Mosharraf Hossain, commander of the Feni Battalion, led the meeting on behalf of BGB, while the Indian side was represented by AS Birendra Shil, Commanding Officer of the 34 BSF Battalion.

Lt Col Mohammad Mosharraf Hossain stated: “The body of Bangladeshi national Yasin Liton, who was killed in BSF firing, has been formally received.”

OC Nurul Hakim of Parshuram Police Station informed that the body has been sent to Feni General Hospital for autopsy and will be handed over to the family after the procedure on Saturday.

The families of the deceased, Liton and Millat, claimed that they were not involved in any criminal activity and were deliberately shot and killed in cold blood.

Meanwhile, repeated incidents of border shootings and bodies left behind in Indian territory have sparked anger and fear among residents.

They have urged the government and the international community to intervene and ensure the safety of Bangladeshi citizens along the border.

On Thursday morning, BSF opened fire near Border Pillar No 2164/3-S under the Guthuma BOP area.

Liton was killed on the spot, and his body remained on the Indian side of the border.

Millat Hossain, who was also shot, later died at Feni Sadar Hospital.

Another individual, Md Afsar, was injured and is currently undergoing treatment at Feni Sadar Hospital.