Badiul Alam: Appeal to be filed for full restoration of caretaker government

Badiul Alam Majumdar says the High Court verdict has declared the 15th Amendment illegal, as a result of which, the government formed under this amendment is also considered illegal

File Image of Badiul Alam Mazumder. Photo: Collected
Update : 15 Jul 2025, 07:48 PM

Badiul Alam Majumdar, a member of the National Consensus Commission and secretary of Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Citizens for Good Governance - SHUJAN), has said that an appeal will be filed for the full restoration of the caretaker government system.

He made the statement on Tuesday at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka, referring to the publication of the full verdict of the case related to reinstating the caretaker government. 

Badiul said the caretaker government system was abolished in parliament through the 15th Amendment. "Although the High Court verdict has brought back the caretaker system to some extent, the Appellate Division's earlier invalidation of the 13th Amendment has kept the system from being fully reinstated. Therefore, an appeal will be filed on this matter."

He further said that the High Court verdict has declared the 15th Amendment illegal.

As a result, the government formed under this amendment is also considered illegal, he added.

“We are satisfied with the verdict. This paves the way for the return of the caretaker government. Although the 15th Amendment was not completely scrapped, we have demanded its full repeal. However, we will appeal regarding the 13th Amendment.”

Regarding the verdict, lawyer Sharif Bhuiyan said: “The verdict in the 15th Amendment case was delivered on December 17 last year. The full text of the verdict was published on July 8. However, we only received a copy of the verdict today.”

He said the verdict declared many negative aspects of the 15th Amendment unconstitutional.

"The abolition of the caretaker government through the 15th Amendment was also declared illegal. As a result, the caretaker system has partially returned to its previous position. However, the repeal of the amendment through the Appellate Division has prevented a full restoration."

Badiul Alam MajumdarNational Consensus Commission
