Experts: Vehicle speed limit guidelines will reduce road accidents

The Road Safety Coalition Bangladesh has commented that the Motor Vehicle Speed ​​Limit Guidelines-2024 will reduce premature deaths on the road to prevent road accidents.

The coalition gave this response in a press conference organized at Jahur Hossain Chowdhury Hall of Press Club on Wednesday.

Ilias Kanchan, chairman of Nirapad Sarak Chai (Nischa), said that the Road Transport and Bridge Ministry formulated the “Motor Vehicle Speed ​​Limit Guidelines-2024” on May 5. This guideline will play an important role in preventing road crashes and preventable premature deaths.

The proper implementation of this guideline will play a significant role in reducing the number of deaths and injuries in road accidents by half according to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Second Decade of Action for Road Safety by 2030.

He said that one of the main causes of road accidents in the country is fast and reckless driving. The uncontrolled speed of motorcycles is constantly taking the lives of many people, including the working youth of the country.

In this situation, Road Safety Coalition Bangladesh has long been demanding government guidelines for speed limit control on the roads of Bangladesh based on the experience gained from other countries of the world, he added.

Road Safety Coalition Bangladesh expresses sincere thanks to the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges for issuing speed limit guidelines for motor vehicles.

Road Safety Coalition firmly believes that the implementation of these guidelines will reduce carbon emissions in the environment. It will be possible to reduce preventable road dashes and premature road deaths.

Individual and government medical expenses will decrease and government revenue will increase. It will contribute to sustainable development.

It is particularly noteworthy that the implementation of these guidelines will ensure the safety of vulnerable pedestrians including women, children and the elderly on the road.