Potholes, waterlogging plague Khulna’s busiest bypass road

Khulna’s primary entry route—from Sonadanga Police Station to Joybangla Mor—continues to pose serious risks to commuters and transport operators, as years of administrative neglect and fragmented oversight have left the bypass road in a dangerously dilapidated state.

The road, used daily by hundreds of vehicles from 18 districts, is jointly managed by two agencies: the Khulna City Corporation (KCC) oversees the eastern stretch beyond Mayuri Bridge, while the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) is responsible for the western section.

However, the lack of coordination between the two bodies has stalled meaningful repairs for years.

KCC recently initiated the removal of illegal structures along its portion of the road, but the effort was halted midway.

During the monsoon, waterlogged potholes have been temporarily filled with bricks to allow limited traffic flow—an inadequate fix that fails to address the underlying structural issues.

The LGED-managed western section, reconstructed just two and a half years ago, is also in poor condition.

Deep potholes—some measuring up to 1.5 feet—along with broken stones and persistent waterlogging have made travel hazardous.

Drivers say nighttime travel is particularly dangerous, with heightened risks of accidents and vehicle damage.

“Driving trucks or buses on this road feels like fighting a battle,” bus driver Abbas told Dhaka Tribune.

“You can manage during the day, but at night it’s very dangerous. Vehicles can easily tip over in the bigger potholes.”

Another driver, Rouf, added: “Daily travel is risky now. The traffic jams and poor road conditions waste both time and money.”

Local resident Joynal Alam voiced concern for schoolchildren, saying: “Even students face serious danger. Many narrowly avoid accidents while crossing or walking along the road in the morning.”

Originally constructed by the Khulna Development Authority (KDA) in June 2013 at a cost of Tk20.48 crore, the bypass was later divided between KCC and LGED.

KCC now plans to upgrade its 780-meter stretch into a four-lane road with proper drainage and highway-grade infrastructure, at an estimated cost of Tk21 crore.

However, land-related complications have delayed the tender process.

KCC Executive Engineer Muhammad Anichuzzaman said: “As long as the encroachments are not cleared by KDA, we cannot start the actual project work. For now, we are using brick filling to make the road easier for commuters and transport drivers.”

LGED Executive Engineer Md Faridul Alam noted that renovation work would begin once funding is approved.

“Once the required allocation is cleared, we will immediately invite tenders and begin the repair work to restore smooth traffic movement,” he said.

Advocate Mahbubur Rahman, general secretary of the Khulna Citizens’ Rights Forum, criticized the prolonged inaction.

“Despite several promises and discussions, no visible initiative has been taken. The bypass road, being a key route for transport and trade, has now become a source of constant risk for commuters,” he said.

He added: “Years of mismanagement, lack of responsibility, and poor coordination among the authorities have worsened the situation. Without a sustainable and long-term plan, public suffering and road accidents will continue to increase.”