Dengue: 4 dead, 1101 hospitalized in 24hrs

Dhaka North City Corporation recorded the highest number of new cases, with 241 reported

A dengue-infected child lies in a bed in Mugda Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 04 Nov 2025, 06:26 PM

Four more death from dengue was reported in the 24 hours till Tuesday morning, while 1,101 more patients were hospitalized with viral fever.

This raises the total fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 292 this year and brings the total number of infected cases to 73, 923 according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

According to the DGHS, new cases were reported as follows: 151 in Barisal Division (Out of CC), 125 in Chittagong Division (Out of CC), 208 in Dhaka Division (Out of CC), 241 in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), 175 in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), 59 in Khulna Division (Out of CC), 75 in Mymensingh Division (Out of CC), 45 in Rajshahi Division (Out of CC), 19 in Rangpur Division (Out of CC), and three in Sylhet Division (Out of CC)

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.

In 2023, 1,705 people lost their lives due to dengue, making it the deadliest year on record.

The DGHS recorded 3,21,179 dengue cases and 3,18,749 recoveries in the same year.

