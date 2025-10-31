Saturday, November 01, 2025

Dengue: No death reported, 506 more cases detected in 24hrs

Currently, 2,782 dengue patients are receiving treatment in hospitals across the country

Dengue cases are rising in Dhaka hospitals as people of all ages seek treatment. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 31 Oct 2025, 06:09 PM

Bangladesh reported no deaths from dengue in 24 hours till Friday morning.

Meanwhile, five hundred and six more new dengue cases were reported during the same period, bringing the total number of cases to 69,862 this year.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), new cases were reported as follows--53 in Barisal division (Out of CC), 91 in Chittagong division (Out of CC), 213 in Dhaka division (Out of CC), 108 in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), 16 in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), and 25 in Mymensingh division (Out of CC).

The number of deaths remained at 278, as no new fatalities were reported during this period, the DGHS added.

Currently, 2,782 dengue patients are receiving treatment in hospitals across the country.

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.

According to the DGHS, there were 101,214 dengue cases and 100,040 recoveries in the same year.

Topics:

DengueDGHSDengue cases
