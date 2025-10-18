Healthy eating reduces hypertension risk

Unsafe and unhealthy dietary habits are contributing to a growing risk of hypertension and various non-communicable diseases, along with associated mortality in Bangladesh.

The World Health Organization (WHO) identifies high salt and trans fat intake as modifiable risk factors for hypertension. Adopting proper dietary habits can significantly reduce the risk of this disease.

Speakers highlighted this information and recommendations at a webinar titled “Dietary Habit and Hypertension Risk”, organized by research and advocacy organization PROGGA (Knowledge for Progress) with support from Global Health Advocacy Incubator (GHAI) on Wednesday, on the eve of World Food Day 2025.

The day will be observed under the theme “Hand in Hand for Better Foods and a Better Future” this year.

According to the WHO, an estimated 3.9 million deaths worldwide were attributable to inadequate fruit and vegetable consumption in 2017. More limited evidence suggests that when consumed as part of a healthy diet low in fat, sugars, and salt/sodium, fruits and vegetables may also help to prevent the risk factors for some NCDs.

Professor Dr Mohammad Shoeb, member (Food Industry and Production) of the Bangladesh Food Safety Authority (BFSA), said at the webinar: “In addition to enforcing the trans-fat control regulation, BFSA has taken the initiative to introduce front-of-pack labeling, which will play an effective role in promoting healthy eating and combating non-communicable diseases.”

Dr Geeta Rani Devi, program manager of Community-Based Health Care (CBHC), said: “We are working to promote healthy eating habits to prevent hypertension. Initiatives should start at the community level, followed by the development of an action plan through policy advocacy.”

Professor Dr Sohel Reza Choudhury, head of the department of Epidemiology and Research at the National Heart Foundation, said at the webinar: “Along with raising public awareness, a system should be implemented that enables consumers to identify the salt and other ingredient content in processed foods before making purchases.”

Dr Khaleda Islam, professor at the Institute of Nutrition and Food Science, University of Dhaka, said: “Reducing the prevalence of hypertension and other non-communicable diseases requires both healthy dietary practices and lifestyle modification.”

Mustak Hassan Md Iftekhar, founding chairman of BFSA, and Muhammad Ruhul Quddus, Bangladesh country lead of GHAI, also attended the webinar as discussants.

The webinar was chaired by PROGGA’s Executive Director, ABM Zubair, and moderated by PROGGA’s Coordinator, Sadia Galiba Prova. Participants from various professions and regions of the country joined the event.