Sayedur Rahman: 50 million children to get typhoid vaccine from Sunday

Chief Adviser's Special Assistant on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Prof Dr Md Sayedur Rahman on Thursday said 50 million children aged 9 months to 15 years will receive typhoid vaccine during the nationwide campaign, scheduled to begin on Sunday.

The program will run simultaneously in all schools and designated vaccination centers across the country, he said at a press conference in the ministry's conference room at the Secretariat.

Sayedur Rahman said the government is providing a single dose of typhoid vaccine completely free of charge to children, adding: "No one is allowed to take money for this service, and legal action will be taken if any such allegation arises."

Mentioning that the movement of health assistants nationwide has been suspended, he said it is expected that they will not create any obstacles in the vaccination program.

Regarding the demands of the protesters, he said: "Their demands date back to 2011. Nonetheless, we have shown patience towards their movement and hope that with everyone's cooperation, the typhoid vaccination program will be completed smoothly."

Health Services Division Secretary Md Sayedur Rahman said vaccination teams will be present in every neighborhood from Sunday, and in every school, the program will run from 9am to 2pm.

He added that in city corporation areas, street children will also be included in the vaccination program through various NGOs, ensuring that no child is left out.

Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services, Professor Dr Md Abu Jafar, said the first phase of vaccination will run from Sunday to October 31, and the next phase will continue from November 1 to November 13.

He assured that the typhoid vaccine has no known side effects or harmful impact and is approved by the World Health Organization (WHO).

He urged parents not to panic regarding any potential side effects.

The director general said more than 20 million children nationwide have already registered for vaccination.

However, children aged 9 months to 15 years can receive the vaccine at designated centers even without prior registration, and manual registration options are also available.