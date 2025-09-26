219 dengue cases reported in 24hrs

A total of 219 new dengue cases were reported across the country in the 24 hours till Friday morning, bringing the total number of cases this year to 44,692, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

No new dengue-related deaths were reported during this period, keeping the death toll unchanged at 188, the DGHS said.

According to the DGHS, new cases were reported as follows: 43 in Barisal division (Out of CC), 74 in Chittagong division (Out of CC), 40 in Dhaka North City Corporation, 39 in Dhaka South City Corporation, and 23 in Mymensingh division (Out of CC).

Currently, 2,026 patients are receiving treatment in various hospitals across the country.

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.