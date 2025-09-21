Sunday, September 21, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
12 die on deadliest day of dengue outbreak

  • Health experts call for quick action on mosquito control and better preparedness in hospitals as infections continue to rise
  • Currently, 2,021 patients are undergoing treatment in facilities across country
Dengue cases are rising in Dhaka hospitals as people of all ages seek treatment. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 21 Sep 2025, 06:28 PM

Bangladesh logged its deadliest day of the year from dengue on Sunday, with 12 people succumbing to the mosquito-borne virus in just 24 hours.

The latest fatalities pushed the nationwide death toll to 179 since January, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Health officials said 740 new patients were admitted to hospitals in the same period, taking the total number of confirmed cases this year to 48,831.

Currently, 2,021 patients are undergoing treatment in facilities across the country.

The deaths were reported from multiple regions: five in Barisal division, three in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), two in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), and one each in Chittagong and Mymensingh divisions.

Fresh infections were also widespread.

Barisal (outside city areas) recorded 165 cases, Dhaka (outside city) 147, Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) 122, Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) 115, Chittagong 77, Khulna 52, Rajshahi 28, Mymensingh 22, Sylhet nine and Rangpur three.

Public health experts warn the crisis is worsening faster than last year, when dengue killed 575 people nationwide.

They called for quick action on mosquito control and better preparedness in hospitals as infections continue to rise.

Topics:

Dengue casesDirectorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
