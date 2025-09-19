Friday, September 19, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

248 new dengue cases reported in 24hrs

No new dengue-related deaths were reported during this period

Dengue cases are rising in Dhaka hospitals as people of all ages seek treatment. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 19 Sep 2025, 05:24 PM

A total of 248 new dengue cases were reported across the country in the 24 hours till Friday morning, bringing the total number of cases this year to 40,709, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

No new dengue-related deaths were reported during this period, keeping the death toll unchanged at 167, the DGHS said.

According to the DGHS, new cases were reported as follows: 43 in Barisal division (Out of CC), 53 in Chittagong division (Out of CC), 52 in Dhaka division (Out of CC), 31 in Dhaka North City Corporation, 56 in Dhaka South City Corporation, and 13 in Mymensingh division (Out of CC).

Currently, 2,016 patients are receiving treatment in various hospitals across the country.

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.

Topics:

DengueDengue casesDirectorate of General Health Services (DGHS)
Read More

Dengue: Six more die, 647 hospitalized in 24hrs

Dengue claims 5 more lives in 24hrs, 622 hospitalized

Dengue claims 1 more life; 665 hospitalised in 24hrs

DGHS issues new guidelines for dengue treatment

Child patients with pneumonia, diarrhea and dengue overwhelm hospitals

Dengue: 5 die, 636 hospitalized in last 24hrs

Latest News

Youth held in Dinajpur over BCS question paper leak

9-year-old drowns under Tongi bridge

Celebrities rally in London at Gaza fundraiser

Cyber law 2025: Online gamblers to face 2 years' jail or Tk 1C fine

Jaya Ahsan returns with fire—‘Fereshte’ drops, ‘Domm’ brews

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x