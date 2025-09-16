Tuesday, September 16, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Dengue claims 1 more life; 665 hospitalised in 24hrs

Barisal recorded the highest number of new cases, with 135 reported

Dengue cases are rising in Dhaka hospitals as people of all ages seek treatment. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 16 Sep 2025, 07:17 PM

One more death from dengue was reported in the 24 hours till Tuesday morning, while 665 more patients were hospitalized with viral fever.

This raises the total fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 156 this year and brings the total number of infected cases to 39,192, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

According to the DGHS, new cases were reported as follows: 135 Barisal Division (Out of CC), 79 in Chittagong Division (Out of CC), 67 in Khulna Division (Out of CC), 19 in Mymensingh Division (Out of CC), 14 in Rangpur Division (Out of CC), two in Sylhet Division (Out of CC), 125 in Dhaka Division (Out of CC), 83 in Dhaka North City Corporation and 141 in Dhaka South City Corporation. 

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.

In 2023, 1,705 people lost their lives due to dengue, making it the deadliest year on record.

The DGHS recorded 3,21,179 dengue cases and 3,18,749 recoveries in the same year.

Topics:

DengueDengue casesDengue DeathDirectorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
x