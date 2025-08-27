Report: Bangladesh-origin Britons face heightened cancer risk

A new report has warned that the number of cancer patients in the UK is set to rise alarmingly by 2040.

The joint report, produced by over 60 charitable organizations, indicated that the Bangladeshi-origin British community was likely to be the most affected.

According to One Cancer Voice, a coalition of these organizations, more than six million new cancer cases could be diagnosed by 2040. While the growing elderly population is one contributing factor, the long-term impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on healthcare services has further complicated the situation.

Alongside the overall challenges, the report highlights concerning ethnic disparities in healthcare. Although many ethnic minority groups have a lower overall incidence of cancer than the White population, they face higher rates of certain specific cancers. In addition, these communities encounter significant barriers in accessing healthcare.

For instance, a major study published in late 2024 found that lung cancer rates are highest among British-Bangladeshi men in England. The findings underline the complex relationship between health outcomes and socioeconomic factors such as poverty and smoking rates.

The research also shows that cancer is often diagnosed at a late stage among South Asian-origin populations. Contributing factors include low participation in screening programs, language barriers, lack of culturally sensitive health education, and general distrust or fear of the healthcare system.

The report called on the government to act swiftly by introducing a new national cancer plan. It emphasizes meeting cancer waiting-time targets by 2029, implementing early diagnosis goals alongside enhanced screening programs, and strengthening cancer prevention policies. It also stresses addressing existing disparities in patient care, ensuring improved access to clinical trials for all, and providing better support for cancer patients.

A spokesperson for the British government confirmed that a new national cancer plan was forthcoming, which would improve healthcare quality and foster the country’s first smoke-free generation.