Bangladesh situation sparks debate in UK parliament

UK government emphasized need to hold general election within specific timeframe to restore political stability in Bangladesh

Parliament of the United Kingdom. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 05 Sep 2025, 07:54 PM

The ongoing political and human rights situation in Bangladesh has triggered debate in the British Parliament, with MPs highlighting bans on political parties, corruption allegations against a UK lawmaker, and actions taken by the interim government.

Concerns over democratic norms and human rights

Over the past year, MPs have repeatedly raised concerns about human rights in Bangladesh.
In a December 2024 House of Commons session, Labor MP Barry Gardiner and former home secretary Priti Patel warned about rising violence against the Hindu community. Catherine West, minister for the Indo-Pacific, said the UK government is closely monitoring the situation and remains in contact with the administration of Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus to ensure minority protection.

On July 15, MP Bob Blackman and the Bangladesh Unity Forum hosted a parliamentary event highlighting Bangladesh’s constitutional crisis. Speakers denounced the use of anti-terror laws against political opponents and described the May 2025 ban on Awami League activities as an unprecedented assault on democracy. A message was also sent to the International Criminal Court (ICC), detailing allegations of arbitrary arrests and extrajudicial killings.

UK’s stance on upcoming election

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has stressed the need for elections within a set timeframe to restore stability. It said free, fair and participatory polls are vital for a functioning democracy.
British MPs have urged the interim government to publish a roadmap and call early elections, while also demanding guarantees of freedom of expression and protection for political dissent.

Corruption allegations and MP’s resignation

Another issue drawing attention was the corruption allegation raised by Bangladesh against British MP Tulip Siddiq, niece of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina. Following Hasina’s ouster, Siddiq was accused of corruption and resigned from the post of economic secretary to the treasury and city minister in January 2025, following allegations of misconduct. She has denied the allegations, calling them politically motivated propaganda.

Withdrawal of controversial report

The All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on the Commonwealth faced criticism over a November 2024 report accused of being biased in favors of Hasina’s ousted government. The report was withdrawn in January 2025. Labor MP Rupa Huq dismissed it as irrelevant and described it as a vicious attack on Bangladesh’s interim government.

Muhammad YunusBritainInternational Criminal Court (ICC)Tulip Siddiq
