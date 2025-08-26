Tuesday, August 26, 2025

470 fresh cases of dengue inflection overnight

Bangladesh has recorded 118 dengue deaths and 29,514 cases so far this year

 

Dengue cases are rising in Dhaka hospitals as people of all ages seek treatment. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 26 Aug 2025, 06:44 PM

Health officials on Tuesday said they recorded 470 fresh cases of dengue onslaughts in the past 24 hours, with most patients reporting to health facilities in southwestern Barisal region.

"During the period, (of the 470) 94 patients were hospitalized in Barisal division, 87 in Chittagong division, 90 in Dhaka division excluding the capital, 74 in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) and 74 in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) areas, 11 in Mymensingh division and six in Rangpur division," a Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) statement said.

Since the start of the dengue onslaughts in Bangladesh this year witnessed so far 118 deaths, while the disease inflicted 29,514.

The dengue last year claimed 575 lives and infected 101,214 people in the country.

Topics:

DengueDirectorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
