One more dies of dengue, 430 hospitalized in 24hrs

One more death was reported from dengue in 24 hours till Sunday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 115 this year.

During the period, 430 more patients were hospitalized with the viral fever, raising the number of confirmed cases to 28,632 this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The highest number of cases has been reported in the Chittagong division (Out of CC), according to DGHS.

According to the DGHS, new cases were reported as follows-- 72 in Barisal division (Out of CC), 79 in Chittagong division (Out of CC), 54 in Dhaka division (Out of CC), 57 in Dhaka North City Corporation, 63 in Dhaka South City Corporation, 46 in Khulna division (Out of CC), 12 in Mymensingh division, 42 in Rajshahi division, 3 in Rangpur division and 2 in Sylhet division (Out of CC).

Currently, 1,281 patients are receiving treatment in various hospitals across the country.

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.