Dengue: Five deaths, 311 hospitalized in 24hrs

Five more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Thursday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 110 this year.

During the period, 311 more patients were hospitalized with the viral fever, raising the number of confirmed cases to 27,782 this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The deaths have been reported in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) and Rajshahi division (Out of CC), according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

According to the DGHS, new cases were reported as follows: 82 in Barisal division (Out of CC), 37 in Chittagong division (Out of CC), 42 in Dhaka division (Out of CC), 51 in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), 61 in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), 15 in Khulna division (Out of CC), 2 in Mymensingh division and 21 in Rajshahi division (Out of CC).

Currently, 1,293 patients are receiving treatment in various hospitals across the country.

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.