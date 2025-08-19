Doctors demand quick tobacco law passage, cancellation of company meetings

Physicians from Gonoshasthaya Nagar Hospital and Gonoshasthaya Samaj Vittik Medical College Hospital have demanded the swift passage of the amendment to the Tobacco Control Act and the cancellation of any government meetings with tobacco companies.

A seminar titled “The Importance of Promptly Amending the Tobacco Control Law to Protect Non-Smokers: The Role of Physicians” was held on Tuesday at the ATM Haider Bir Uttam Auditorium of Gonoshasthaya Nagar Hospital in Dhanmondi.

The event was organized by Gonoshasthaya Samaj Vittik Medical College Hospital in collaboration with the National Heart Foundation of Bangladesh.

The seminar was presided over by Professor

Dr Habibullah Talukder Ruskin, project coordinator of Gonoshasthaya Samaj Vittik Medical College Hospital.

The keynote paper was presented by Professor Dr Sohel Reza Choudhury, head of the Department of Epidemiology and Research at the National Heart Foundation Hospital and Research Institute.

Speakers emphasized that seeking input from tobacco companies in the amendment process constitutes a direct violation of Article 5.3 of the Who FCTC (Framework Convention on Tobacco Control) and poses a grave threat to public health.

They urged the government to immediately withdraw from its decision to accept tobacco industry opinions under the guise of stakeholder meetings and to approve the Health Ministry’s proposed amendments without delay.

In his keynote, Professor Dr Sohel Reza Choudhury said that more than 1,61,000 people die every year in Bangladesh due to tobacco-related illnesses, while nearly 4,00,000 become disabled.

Furthermore, around 38.4 million adults are exposed to the harms of second-hand smoke daily.

He stressed that any delay in amending the law amounts to negligence towards public health.

Professor Dr Habibullah Talukder Ruskin added that, on average, 442 people die prematurely every day due to tobacco-related causes.

He declared that delays in enacting the amendment are unacceptable and the government must take full responsibility.

He also pointed out that although Bangladesh was one of the first signatories to the Who FCTC, it is now entertaining input from tobacco companies—an act contrary to public interest.

He further recalled that the late Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury, founder of Gonoshasthaya, was a lifelong advocate of the anti-tobacco movement and affirmed that Gonoshasthaya will continue to work relentlessly in tobacco control.

The seminar underscored the urgent implementation of six key amendments proposed by the Ministry of Health to the existing Tobacco Control Act-