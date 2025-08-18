Despite rising budget, DSCC struggles to control dengue

With every spell of rain, mosquito infestations intensify across areas under the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC).

Exasperated residents say they are now forced to rely on mosquito nets not only at night but even during the day. They complain that while spraying was once carried out regularly, the drives have become infrequent—and when conducted, the insecticides seem ineffective.

Meanwhile, mosquito-borne dengue cases continue to surge in DSCC neighborhoods.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services, dengue has so far claimed 104 lives this year, with 25,324 patients hospitalized.

More funds, no results

Although the DSCC’s annual budget for mosquito control has steadily increased, the problem continues to worsen.

Frustrated residents accuse the authorities of rampant misappropriation in the name of mosquito eradication, saying that despite spending crores of taka each year, the mosquito population shows no sign of decline.

An analysis of DSCC budgets reveals that in the past 10 fiscal years, Tk265.22 crore has been allocated solely for mosquito control.

In FY2015-16, Tk12.50 crore was allocated for the purpose, followed by Tk11.50 crore in FY2016-17.

In FY2017-18, the allocation rose significantly to Tk25.60 crore, with Tk26 crore in FY 2018-19 and Tk32.75 crore in FY2019-20.

Allocations continued with Tk20.02 crore in FY2020-21, Tk31.02 crore in FY2021-22, Tk27 crore in FY2022-23, Tk38.83 crore in FY2023-24 and Tk40 crore in FY2024-25.

For the ongoing fiscal year 2025-26, DSCC has announced a Tk45 crore budget for mosquito eradication.

The corporation has said that insecticides will be procured under the guidance of expert teams and that special operations will be carried out for mosquito control.

Residents cite poor spraying, sanitation in DSCC wards

A field investigation across several DSCC wards, including 26, 29, 37, 42, 43, 44, 52, 53, 61 and 70, found mosquito infestations to have increased substantially.

Residents allege irregular spraying, ineffective insecticides, unclean alleys, overflowing waste bins and neglected drains are worsening the crisis.

Many reported that their children are forced to study under mosquito nets even during the day.

Citizens have urged DSCC to take early and effective measures to avert a public health disaster, particularly as dengue cases rise each week.

At Mitford Hospital, numerous patients were found bedridden with high fever, headaches, and body aches.

One of them, Biplob Sheikh, a residential student of Kabi Nazrul College, said he was admitted with 103° fever four days earlier and later diagnosed with dengue.

He added that 15 to 20 other students from his dormitory were also suffering from dengue, attributed to poor sanitation and rising mosquito breeding grounds in their premises.

Experts and residents argue that DSCC’s mosquito-control budget is far smaller compared to Dhaka North City Corporation’s allocation for the same fiscal year, calling for an urgent increase in funds and more effective implementation.

DSCC outlines mosquito control measures

DSCC Administrator Shahjahan Mia said effective measures have been undertaken to control mosquitoes and combat dengue.

The daily volume of insecticide used in adulticiding has been doubled from 30 litres to 60 litres per machine.

He added that special cleanliness drives, awareness campaigns and mobile court operations have been intensified, alongside the appointment of focal officers and regional monitoring teams.

In response to concerns over ineffective insecticides, Shahjahan Mia said that the corporation relies on its research committee, which includes experts from Dhaka University, to recommend the chemicals for purchase.