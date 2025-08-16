Saturday, August 16, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
One new Covid case reported in 24hrs

No one has died from Covid-19 during this period

Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 16 Aug 2025, 09:44 PM

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Saturday confirmed one new Covid-19 infection in the country over a 24-hour period from 8am Friday to 8am Saturday. 

A total of 27 samples were tested during this time, yielding a positivity rate of 3.70%, according to a statement of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

However, no one has died from Covid-19 during this period. The cumulative death toll since the pandemic began in 2020 stands at 29,530.

The first case of coronavirus was detected in the country on March 8, 2020. Ten days later, on March 18 of the same year, the first person died from the virus in the country.

Topics:

CoronavirusCOVID-19Directorate of General Health Services (DGHS)
