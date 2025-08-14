Friday, August 15, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
252 more dengue cases reported in 24 hours across country

The official death toll from dengue this year remains at 104, with no new fatalities reported in the past 24 hours

Dengue cases are rising in Dhaka hospitals as people of all ages seek treatment. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 14 Aug 2025, 11:21 PM

A total of 252 new dengue patients were admitted to hospitals across the country in the past 24 hours, according to a press release issued on Thursday by the Health Emergency Operation Centre and Control Room of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the new patients, 38 were admitted under the Dhaka North City Corporation and 51 under the Dhaka South City Corporation.

Outside the capital, Barisal Division reported 65 new cases, followed by 32 in Dhaka Division, 25 in Chittagong Division, 16 in Rajshahi Division, 14 in Khulna Division, 6 in Mymensingh Division and 5 in Rangpur Division.

During the same period, 270 dengue patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of recoveries this year to 24,200.

Since January, 25,576 dengue cases have been confirmed, with 58.9% male patients and 41.1% female.

The official death toll from dengue this year remains at 104, with no new fatalities reported in the past 24 hours.

DengueDengue casesDirectorate of General Health Services (DGHS)
