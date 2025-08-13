Dengue: One death, 325 cases reported in 24hrs

One more death from dengue was reported in the 24 hours till Wednesday morning, raising this year’s death toll from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 104.

During this period, 325 new patients were hospitalized with the viral fever, bringing the total number of confirmed cases this year to 25,324, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The latest death was reported in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), DGHS said.

Division-wise, new cases were recorded as follows: 70 in Barisal (outside CC), 38 in Chittagong (outside CC), 49 in Dhaka Division (outside CC), 41 in Dhaka North City Corporation, 48 in Dhaka South City Corporation, 29 in Khulna (outside CC), 12 in Mymensingh, 34 in Rajshahi, and 4 in Rangpur (outside CC).

Currently, 1,290 dengue patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals across the country.

Last year, dengue claimed 575 lives.