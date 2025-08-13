Wednesday, August 13, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Dengue: One death, 325 cases reported in 24hrs

Currently, 1,290 dengue patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals across the country

File image of dengue blood test. Photo: Collected
Update : 13 Aug 2025, 06:11 PM

One more death from dengue was reported in the 24 hours till Wednesday morning, raising this year’s death toll from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 104.

During this period, 325 new patients were hospitalized with the viral fever, bringing the total number of confirmed cases this year to 25,324, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The latest death was reported in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), DGHS said.

Division-wise, new cases were recorded as follows: 70 in Barisal (outside CC), 38 in Chittagong (outside CC), 49 in Dhaka Division (outside CC), 41 in Dhaka North City Corporation, 48 in Dhaka South City Corporation, 29 in Khulna (outside CC), 12 in Mymensingh, 34 in Rajshahi, and 4 in Rangpur (outside CC).

Currently, 1,290 dengue patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals across the country.

Last year, dengue claimed 575 lives.

 

Topics:

Dengue
Read More

Dengue: One death reported in 24hrs

Dengue: 190 more cases reported in 24hrs

Expert warns dengue may turn deadlier in Aug, Sept

Dengue claims 3 more lives, 428 new cases recorded in 24hrs

3 more die of dengue

Dengue: 138 more cases reported in 24hrs

Latest News

CA leaves Malaysia for home ending 3-day state visit

Comilla, a 1,700-year-old trading city, losing its region-based business heritage

Japan reaffirms support for Matarbari deep sea port development

Educationist Jatin Sarkar passes away

Myanmar air strike on stranded convoy kills 8

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
-->

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x