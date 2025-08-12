Tuesday, August 12, 2025

Dengue: One death reported in 24hrs

382 more patients hospitalized 

The file image shows dengue patients receiving treatment in Mugda Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 12 Aug 2025, 06:52 PM

One more death was reported from dengue in 24 hours till Tuesday morning, raising the total number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 103 this year.

The death was reported in Khulna division (out of CC), according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

During this period, 382 more patients were hospitalized with viral fever, raising the number of confirmed cases to 24,999 this year.

Besides, Barisal division alone reported 75 new cases, Chittagong division (outside city corporation) recorded 64 cases, Dhaka division (outside city corporations) reported 37, while 81 cases were detected in Dhaka South City Corporation, 37 in Dhaka North City Corporation, 57 in Rajshahi division, 16 in Khulna division, five in Rangpur division, three in Sylhet division and seven in Mymensingh division.

Currently, 1,263 patients are receiving treatment in various hospitals across the country.

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.

According to the DGHS, there were 101,214 dengue cases and 100,040 recoveries in the same year.

