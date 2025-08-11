5 crore children to get typhoid vaccine, immunization begins Sept 1

A total of five crore children will be vaccinated against typhoid under the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI).

The vaccination campaign will begin on September 1, while registration started on August 1 and will continue until August 31.

Children aged between nine months and 15 years, 11 months and 29 days will be vaccinated under the initiative, said EPI Programme Manager Dr Abul Fazal Mohammad Shahbuddin Khan while speaking to journalists on Monday.

He said the vaccination program will be conducted in schools during the first 10 days. Those who miss the school vaccination program will be able to take the vaccine at EPI centres during the following eight days.

"Children without a birth registration card will also be able to receive the vaccine by registering with their parents' mobile numbers," he added.