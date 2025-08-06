Wednesday, August 06, 2025

icddr,b: Lead exposure found in 98% of 500 Dhaka children under 5

Children living within 1km of lead-intensive sites had blood lead levels 43% higher than those residing beyond a 5km radius

File image: A child rides on the back of his father`s bicycle, heading to school. Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 06 Aug 2025, 05:53 PM

Nearly every child aged 2–4, in a surveyed group of 500 in Dhaka, was found to have detectable levels of lead in their blood — preliminary findings from a recent icddr,b study have revealed a widespread public health emergency.  

Alarmingly, 98% of these children exceeded the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) reference level of 35 µg/L, with a median blood lead level (BLL) of 67 µg/L.

The study, conducted between 2022 and 2024 and presented on Wednesday at a high-level discussion hosted by icddr,b, also highlighted the stark impact of industrial pollution. 

Children living within 1km of lead-intensive sites had blood lead levels 43% higher than those residing beyond a 5km radius.

“This is a wake-up call,” said Dr Jesmin Sultana, assistant scientist at icddr,b, who presented the findings. 

“We’re seeing evidence of chronic, dangerous exposure driven by environmental factors—especially proximity to unregulated industrial activities.”

The discussion, titled “Fighting Lead Poisoning in Bangladesh – Progress Made, Challenges Ahead”, brought together experts from icddr,b, Stanford University, and national regulatory bodies to address the urgency of mitigating lead exposure. 

Other sources identified included indoor smoking, contaminated household dust, and consumer products such as lead-based cosmetics and cookware.

icddr,b researchers reiterated the importance of relocating or remediating toxic industrial sites to safeguard surrounding communities — particularly children — whose developmental potential is at severe risk due to lead poisoning.

icddr,b Executive Director Dr Tahmeed Ahmed warned that unchecked exposure could have lifelong consequences: “We must act swiftly to eliminate these preventable sources and protect the brain development and nutritional health of Bangladesh’s next generation.”

“This silent epidemic is robbing children of their future.”

