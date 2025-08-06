Wednesday, August 06, 2025

Dengue claims 3 more lives, 428 new cases recorded in 24hrs

Currently, 1,259 dengue patients are hospitalized nationwide

Dengue cases are rising in Dhaka hospitals as people of all ages seek treatment. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 06 Aug 2025, 05:05 PM

Dengue has claimed three more lives and 428 more patients have been hospitalized with viral fever in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 92 and the total number of cases to 22,812 this year in Bangladesh

The deaths have been reported in Chittagong division (Out of CC), Rajshahi division (Out of CC) and Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

According to the DGHS, new cases were reported as follows: 104 in Barisal Division (Out of CC), 39 in Chittagong Division (Out of CC), 74 in Dhaka Division (Out of CC), 51 in Dhaka North City Corporation, 62 in Dhaka South City Corporation, 30 in Khulna Division (Out of CC), 14 in Mymensingh Division, 50 in Rajshahi Division and 4 in Rangpur (Out of CC).

Currently, 1,259 patients are receiving treatment in various hospitals across the country.

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.

Topics:

DengueDengue casesDirectorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
