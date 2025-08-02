Saturday, August 02, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Milestone tragedy: Another child discharged, 28 still in treatment

A total of 28 burn victims are now receiving treatment at the burn institute and four of them are now in critical condition, said Resident Surgeon Shawon Bin Rahman

Fire service personnel recovering the wreckage of the F-7 training jet that crashed at Milestone School and College. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 02 Aug 2025, 06:06 PM

The National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery (NIBPS) on Saturday discharged another child, who suffered burn injuries in the fighter jet crash at Milestone School and College in Uttara.

The discharged child was Shreya Ghosh, 9, a class-3 student of the school and daughter of Sukumar Ghosh, Resident Surgeon Shawon Bin Rahman of the burn institute told BSS on Saturday.

With Shreya, a total of nine burn victims were released so far from the NIBPS as their conditions improved, he said.

A total of 28 burn victims are now receiving treatment at the burn institute and four of them are now in critical condition, he said.

A fighter jet of the air force crashed into a two storey building of the Milestone School and College” on July 21 minutes after taking off after 1pm due to “mechanical fault. 

The crash killed 33 people so far and most of them are students of the school, Health and Family Welfare Ministry sources confirmed.

Topics:

Milestone College Plane CrashNational Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery
Read More

Milestone plane crash: Another burn victim discharged, 2 in critical condition

NIBPS director: Condition of jet crash victims unchanged, 3 still in ICU

Milestone plane crash: Beijing willing to help Dhaka have comprehensive investigation

Indian medical team returns home after completing mission in Bangladesh

33 admitted to burn institute, three in critical condition

Couple burnt in gas leak fire in Savar

Latest News

Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain resigns as MD of Southeast Bank

Hafizuddin: It’s painful to see 1971 sacrifices questioned

Adviser: Deal information to be made public with US’ consent

Two new Covid cases reported in 24hrs

foodpanda expands healthcare support for delivery partners

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x