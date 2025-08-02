Milestone tragedy: Another child discharged, 28 still in treatment

The National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery (NIBPS) on Saturday discharged another child, who suffered burn injuries in the fighter jet crash at Milestone School and College in Uttara.

The discharged child was Shreya Ghosh, 9, a class-3 student of the school and daughter of Sukumar Ghosh, Resident Surgeon Shawon Bin Rahman of the burn institute told BSS on Saturday.

With Shreya, a total of nine burn victims were released so far from the NIBPS as their conditions improved, he said.

A total of 28 burn victims are now receiving treatment at the burn institute and four of them are now in critical condition, he said.

A fighter jet of the air force crashed into a two storey building of the Milestone School and College” on July 21 minutes after taking off after 1pm due to “mechanical fault.

The crash killed 33 people so far and most of them are students of the school, Health and Family Welfare Ministry sources confirmed.