One dies of Covid, one new case reported in 24hrs

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Friday confirmed one person died and one new was infected by Covid-19 in the country over a 24-hour period from 8am Thursday to 8am Friday.

A total of 48 samples were tested during this time, yielding a positivity rate of 2.08%, according to a statement of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The cumulative death toll since the pandemic began in 2020 stands at 29,529.

The first case of corona virus was detected in the country on March 8, 2020. Ten days later, on March 18 of the same year, the first person died from the virus in the country.