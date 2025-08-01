Friday, August 01, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

One dies of Covid, one new case reported in 24hrs

The cumulative death toll since the pandemic began in 2020 stands at 29,529

Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 01 Aug 2025, 07:54 PM

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Friday confirmed one person died and one new was infected by Covid-19 in the country over a 24-hour period from 8am Thursday to 8am Friday. 

A total of 48 samples were tested during this time, yielding a positivity rate of 2.08%, according to a statement of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The cumulative death toll since the pandemic began in 2020 stands at 29,529.

The first case of corona virus was detected in the country on March 8, 2020. Ten days later, on March 18 of the same year, the first person died from the virus in the country.

Topics:

COVID-19covid deathDirectorate of General Health Services (DGHS)
Read More

2 more die of dengue, 386 hospitalized in 24hrs

Dengue claims 2 more lives in 24hrs

One new Covid case reported in 24hrs

One dies from Covid in 24hrs

Fresh Covid sub‑variant wave hits Bangladesh; experts urge vigilance

Two new Covid cases reported in 24hrs

Latest News

DMP investigating Basundhara residential area ‘conspiratorial meeting’

Former adviser Yasmeen Murshed laid to rest at Banani Graveyard

Retailers flout LPG price cap, charge Tk150–200 more despite BERC order

Ex-national player Khalid Jamil named India football coach

Pakistan, Afghanistan and UAE to play T20I tri-series

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x