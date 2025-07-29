Tuesday, July 29, 2025

NIBPS director: Condition of jet crash victims unchanged, 3 still in ICU

Some patients may be released gradually later this week

Fire service personnel recovering the wreckage of the F-7 training jet that crashed at Milestone School and College. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 29 Jul 2025, 07:52 PM

The condition of victims injured in an aircraft crash remains unchanged and three are still receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Prof Dr Mohammad Nashir Uddin, director of the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, said on Tuesday.

“All the patients at the hospital are being given treatment not only for physical injury but also for mental wellbeing,” he said while speaking at a press briefing on the hospital premises around 2pm.

"A total of 33 victims are currently undergoing treatment. One of them is on life support," he said.

Besides, eight others are in the "severe" category, while 19 are in cabins, and the rest are in other wards.

“There has been no change in their condition since yesterday,” said Nashir.

He added that no patients will be discharged on Tuesday, but some may be released gradually later this week, depending on their condition.

“We are maintaining regular communication with the Health Ministry and the health adviser to ensure that mental health issue receives the highest level of attention,” he said.

Those who are discharged will continue to receive follow-up care and some may require additional surgeries in the future, he added.

Ministry of Health, Milestone College Plane Crash, National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery
