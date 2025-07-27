Dengue claims three lives in 24hrs

Three more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Sunday morning, raising the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 76 this year.

The recent fatalities occurred in the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Rajshahi division.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), new cases were reported as follows: 74 in Barisal division (out of CC), 72 in ChittagongDivision (out of CC), 51 in Rajshahi (out of CC), 28 in Khulna Division (out of CC), 11 in Mymensingh (out of CC), 67 in Dhaka Division (out of CC), 32 in Dhaka North City Corporation, 54 in Dhaka South City Corporation, 16 in Rangpur division (out of CC) and four in Sylhet division (out of CC).

During the period, 409 more patients were hospitalized with the disease, bringing the total number of cases to 19,529 this year.

As of now, 1230 patients are receiving treatment in hospitals across the country.

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.

According to the DGHS, there were 101,214 dengue cases and 100,040 recoveries in the same year.