Dhaka Tribune
Four new Covid cases reported

A total of 151 samples were tested during the period, yielding a positivity rate of 2.65%, said a DGHS press release

Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 22 Jul 2025, 07:31 PM

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Tuesday confirmed four new Covid cases in the country in the last 24 hours till 8am.

A total of 151 samples were tested during the period, yielding a positivity rate of 2.65%, said a DGHS press release.

However, no death from the virus was reported during this time. The total number of Covid deaths in the country remains at 29,527 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The first coronavirus case in Bangladesh was detected on March 8, 2020, while the first death was reported on March 18 of the same year.

Covid Cases
