Dengue: 429 more dengue cases reported in 24hrs

429 more new dengue cases were reported in the past 24 hours till Sunday morning, bringing the total number of cases to 17,218 this year.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), 133 new cases were reported in Barisal Division (Out of CC), 78 in Chittagong Division (Out of CC), 55 in Khulna Division (Out of CC), 11 in Mymensingh Division, six in Rangpur Division (Out of CC), 48 in Rajshahi Division, 24 in Dhaka Division (Out of CC), 18 in Dhaka North City Corporation and 58 in Dhaka South City Corporation.

The number of deaths remained at 62, with no new fatalities reported during this period, the DGHS added.

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.

According to the DGHS, there were 101,214 dengue cases and 100,040 recoveries in the same year.