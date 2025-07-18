Saturday, July 19, 2025

Dengue claims one more life; 114 hospitalized in 24hrs

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people

File image of a dengue unit. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 18 Jul 2025, 09:06 PM

One more death was reported from dengue in 24 hours till Friday morning, raising the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 61 this year.

During the period, 114 more patients were hospitalised with viral fever, raising the total infected cases to 16,395 this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

According to the DGHS, new cases were reported as follows: 10 Barisal Division (Out of CC), 43 in Chittagong Division (Out of CC), 01 in Mymensingh Division (Out of CC), 31 in Dhaka Division (Out of CC), 10 in Dhaka North City Corporation and 19 in Dhaka South City Corporation.

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.

In 2023, 1,705 people lost their lives due to dengue, making it the deadliest year on record.

The DGHS recorded 321,179 dengue cases and 3,18,749 recoveries in the same year.

DengueDirectorate of General Health Services (DGHS)
