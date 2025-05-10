New platform BTPWA launched to support thalassemia-affected individuals

Marking World Thalassemia Day, a new platform "Bangladesh Thalassemia Patients and Parents Welfare Association (BTPWA)" was officially launched on Saturday at a press conference held at the National Press Club, Dhaka.

The association aims to work for the welfare of individuals affected by thalassemia with a focus to improve quality of life for patients, raise public awareness to prevent new cases and advocate for the rights of those living with the condition.

Thalassemia is a life-threatening inherited blood disorder that affects hemoglobin production. Every year, May 8 is observed globally as World Thalassemia Day to promote awareness, support affected individuals and encourage preventive action.

The formation of BTPWA adds a much-needed voice to this ongoing effort in Bangladesh.

BTPWA is a charitable, non-political and non-profit organization driven by individuals living with thalassemia and their families. The association was officially registered with the Department of Social Services of the Government of Bangladesh on 19 March 2025.

Guests and speakers at the launch event included:

Professor Dr ABM Yunus – Former chairman, Department of Hematology, Bangladesh Medical University

Professor Dr AKM Amirul Morshed Khosru – Secretary general, Children Hematology and Oncology Society of Bangladesh

Professor Dr Md. Anwarul Kabir – Chairman, Dept of Child Hematology and Oncology, Bangladesh Medical University

Professor Dr Tasnim Ara – Dept of Hematology, Dhaka Medical College and Hospital

Professor Dr Rezaul Karim Kazal – Dept of Pediatrics and Gynecology, Bangladesh Medical University

Dr Md Adnan Hasan Masud – Secretary general, Hematology Society of Bangladesh; Associate professor, Dept of Hematology, Bangladesh Medical University

Presiding over the event, Professor Dr Belayet Hossain, adviser to BTPWA and head of the Department of Hematology and Oncology at the Bangladesh Shishu Hospital and Institute emphasized that the most effective strategy to prevent thalassemia is identifying carriers through the "Hemoglobin Electrophoresis" test and avoiding marriages between carriers.

He stressed the importance of prenatal diagnostic testing in carrier-carrier unions to prevent birth of children with thalassemia major.

Kamrun Nahar Mukul, the founding president of BTPWA and a thalassemia survivor herself, shared her journey of resilience and commitment: "We have long stood beside thalassemia-affected children. Through this organization, we can now work in a more structured and impactful way."

The association, formed with the collective initiative of affected individuals and their supporters, has already made significant steps in recent years.

It has organized meetups for patients and families, awareness seminars, carrier screening camps, online and offline counseling services and charitable programs during Eid and winter seasons.

Key demands of BTPWA to the government are:

Blood testing centers must be equipped to serve thalassemia patients properly

Ensure free or subsidized medicine for all thalassemia patients

Mandatory blood grouping and hemoglobin electrophoresis test records in national ID cards of patients

Establish at least two thalassemia care units in every government hospital

Make carrier testing mandatory for all citizens, especially before school/college admission and marriage

Establish DNA labs and prenatal diagnostic facilities in every divisional city

Ensure government protection by including thalassemia patients in the Medical Treatment Act 2013

Raise national awareness to eliminate social stigma and misinformation about thalassemia

BTPWA believes that with strong government support and active public engagement, a thalassemia-free Bangladesh is an achievable goal.