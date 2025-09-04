US firm to launch game-changing AI ultrasound device in Bangladesh healthcare

A US-based company has announced plans to introduce a “revolutionary” portable AI-powered ultrasound device in Bangladesh, marking a major step forward in the country’s healthcare sector.

Officials from Exo Imaging, led by its co-founders Yusuf Haque and Sandeep Akkaraju, met Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on Thursday at the State Guest House Jamuna to discuss the technology and its potential impact.

Yusuf Haque, a Bangladeshi-origin US medical technology expert and Exo’s chief technology officer, said the company plans to roll out the device initially in leading hospitals across Bangladesh, with a long-term vision to expand access to rural and community healthcare centres.

“This device is designed to be portable and highly efficient, making high-quality diagnostics more accessible, even in remote areas. It will revolutionize healthcare across the globe, especially in places like rural Bangladesh. Doctors and nurses will soon use it like a stethoscope,” Yusuf said.

Exo chief executive officer Sandeep Akkaraju said Bangladesh is the first country in Asia to adopt the technology, which is currently only available in the United States under approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

“We are also planning to launch it in Mexico and several Latin American countries soon,” Akkaraju said.

The AI-powered device can assist in the early detection of a wide range of conditions, including heart disease, tuberculosis, breast cancer, lung disease, thyroid disorders and pregnancy-related complications.