One dengue patient dies, 42 hospitalized in 24hrs

One dengue patient died and 42 were admitted to different hospitals across the country during the last 24 hours till Monday morning.

"During the period, 22 patients were hospitalised in Barisal division, 11 in Chittagong division, four in Dhaka division and five were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka south," said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

During this time, 30 dengue patients were discharged from hospital.

The total number of cases rose to 2,318, while 18 deaths from dengue disease were reported this year.

Last year, the total number of cases was 101,214, while 575 deaths from dengue disease were reported, the statement added.