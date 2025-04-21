Monday, April 21, 2025

One dengue patient dies, 42 hospitalized in 24hrs

Dengue cases rose to 2,318 with 18 deaths reported this year

The image shows a doctor checking up on patients at the dedicated dengue ward in Mugda Medical College Hospital on Saturday, September 16, 2023. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 21 Apr 2025, 06:42 PM

One dengue patient died and 42 were admitted to different hospitals across the country during the last 24 hours till Monday morning.

"During the period, 22 patients were hospitalised in Barisal division, 11 in Chittagong division, four in Dhaka division and five were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka south," said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

During this time, 30 dengue patients were discharged from hospital.

The total number of cases rose to 2,318, while 18 deaths from dengue disease were reported this year.

Last year, the total number of cases was 101,214, while 575 deaths from dengue disease were reported, the statement added.

Topics:

DengueDengue casesDengue DeathDirectorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
