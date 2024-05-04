National guideline on heat-related illnesses to be launched on Sunday

A national guideline on heat-related illnesses will be launched on Sunday to protect children and vulnerable populations including pregnant women from heat-related health risks.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in Bangladesh, with Unicef's support, will launch the national guideline.

This national guideline, developed in collaboration with experts from health and other sectors, provides a comprehensive framework for responding effectively to heat-related health risks.

Unicef has been a proud supporter of this initiative, working closely with DGHS to ensure the development of the guideline and the training of healthcare professionals across hospitals and health centres.

The event marks a significant milestone towards achieving Universal Health Coverage and ensuring the well-being of citizens, particularly vulnerable children, pregnant women and their unborn children, said Unicef on Saturday.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen will join the launching ceremony as the chief guest while State Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Rokeya Sultana will attend as special guest.

Md Jahangir Alam, secretary, Health Services Division, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare; Emma Brigham, representative, Unicef Bangladesh; and Professor Dr Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam will also join the launch of the national guideline on heat-related illnesses.