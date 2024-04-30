Wednesday, May 01, 2024

Man dies of heatstroke in Natore

  • Was picking corn in his field
  • Fell ill in extreme heat
Natore map. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 30 Apr 2024, 02:18 PM

A man died of heatstroke while picking corn in a field in Naldanga upazila of Natore on Tuesday.

The deceased was Khairul Islam, 50, from Khajura Ujanpara village of the upazila.

According to locals, Khairul, an expatriate who had returned to Bangladesh, went to his field to collect corn. At one point, in the extreme heat, he fell ill and fell to the ground with convulsions.

Later, locals rescued him and took him to a local community clinic, where the duty doctor declared him dead.

Khairul died of a heatstroke, Dr Khorshed Alam said.

Topics:

Heatwaveheatstroke
