Home adviser: Law and order very good, election will be fair

Home and Agriculture Adviser Lt Gen (Retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury has expressed optimism that the upcoming national election will be held peacefully and smoothly, citing the country’s highly satisfactory law and order situation.

He made the remarks while speaking to journalists after inaugurating the foundation stone of a dormitory building in Sirajdikhan upazila of Munshiganj around 3pm on Monday.

“The current law and order situation is very satisfactory. The administration and law enforcement agencies are working in close coordination. If this situation continues, the election can be conducted very smoothly,” the adviser said.

The dormitory building is being constructed under the implementation of the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED), Sirajdikhan, Munshiganj, with overall supervision by the upazila administration.