Monday, November 03, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Home adviser: Law and order very good, election will be fair

'The administration and law enforcement agencies are working in close coordination'

File image of Home Adviser Lt Gen (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury. Photo: UNB
Update : 03 Nov 2025, 05:29 PM

Home and Agriculture Adviser Lt Gen (Retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury has expressed optimism that the upcoming national election will be held peacefully and smoothly, citing the country’s highly satisfactory law and order situation.

He made the remarks while speaking to journalists after inaugurating the foundation stone of a dormitory building in Sirajdikhan upazila of Munshiganj around 3pm on Monday.

“The current law and order situation is very satisfactory. The administration and law enforcement agencies are working in close coordination. If this situation continues, the election can be conducted very smoothly,” the adviser said.

The dormitory building is being constructed under the implementation of the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED), Sirajdikhan, Munshiganj, with overall supervision by the upazila administration.

Topics:

Lt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury
Read More

Home adviser: 13 Ansar members to be deployed at each polling centre

Home adviser: Police’s role paramount for free, fair election

Govt to exclude past poll officials from election duty

Home adviser: Law and order situation has improved significantly

Home adviser: Next general election will be a good one

Jahangir: Probe underway into ‘bearded asur’ incidents during Durga Puja

Latest News

Dengue crisis deepens: 5 dead, 1,147 hospitalized in 24hrs

Testimonies near completion in 3 plot scam cases against Hasina, 46 others

Louvre heist: Amateurs, not professionals, carried out theft

CU student Mamun's skull successfully transplanted after 2 months

Defamation case filed against Nasiruddin Patwary

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x