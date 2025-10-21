Govt forms taskforce for national spatial planning

The government has formed a nine-member taskforce comprising prominent urban planners and academics to provide recommendations for integrating spatial planning into the country’s overall development process and to formulate strategies for preparing and implementing a National Spatial Plan (NSP).

According to an office order issued by the Planning Commission, eminent urban planner Dr ATM Nurul Amin, emeritus professor of the Asian Institute of Technology and honorary member of the Bangladesh Institute of Planners (BIP), has been appointed as the chairperson of the taskforce.

The other members are Professor Dr Salim Rashid, emeritus professor of the University of Illinois and honorary member of BIP; Professor Dr Adil Muhammed Khan, president of BIP; Sheikh Muhammad Mehedi Ahsan, general secretary of BIP; Dr Farhana Ahmed of the Centre for Environmental and Geographic Information Services (CEGIS); AKM Riaz Uddin, member of BIP; Syed Shahriar Amin, vice-president of BIP; and Professor Musleh Uddin Hasan of the Department of Urban and Regional Planning at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet).

A representative from the General Economics Division (GED) of the Planning Commission will serve as the Member Secretary of the taskforce.

As per the terms of reference, the taskforce will submit a comprehensive report within two months after holding consultations with relevant stakeholders. It will also have the authority to include additional members if deemed necessary.

The GED of the Planning Commission will provide secretarial and technical support to the taskforce.