CHT: Canal project stuck in revisions, cost cut by 19.40C

After years of delays and repeated revisions, a much-sought project to excavate the Bahaddarhat Baroipara canal to the Karnaphuli river, which was expected to ease Chittagong's devastating waterlogging problem, has been revised for the third time, reducing the estimated cost by Tk19.40 crore.

According to a Planning Commission official, the project, being implemented by Chittagong City Corporation (CCC) under the Local Government Division will now cost Tk1,343.21 crore, down from Tk1,362.62 crore in the second revision.

The project, as per an official document, first approved by Ecnec in 2014 at Tk326.84 crore, has seen multiple revisions and implementation delays. Now the timeline has been extended to June, 2026.

The aim of the project was to prevent waterlogging through canal excavation, improving the communication system and eliminating traffic congestion by constructing roads on both sides of the canal and creating new recreational facilities for the city dwellers by constructing sidewalks on both sides of the canal.

Despite investing thousands of crores over more than a decade and initiating several large-scale drainage projects, Chittagong still faces severe waterlogging during the monsoon.

The canal was recommended in the drainage master plan formulated by Chittagong Development Authority (CDA) in 1995 but the recommendation has not been implemented in the last 30 years.

Project delays, uncoordinated efforts, poor urban planning and public apathy have turned this issue into a persistent problem for city residents.

The master plan recommended the renovation of the existing natural canals for rapid removal of rainwater, the excavation of some new canals and the excavation of ponds to retain water.

Later, the project witnessed first revision in 2018 as an Ecnec meeting approved it in November, 2018 raising the cost to Tk1256.1556 crore (GOB Tk942.1167 crore + CCC's own financing Tk314.0389 crore) for implementation by June 2020, which was later extended to June 2021 due to the Covid pandemic.

The 2nd revision proposal of the project was approved at an estimated cost of Tk1362.62 crore (full GOB)) on January 19, 2022 for implementation from July 2014 to June 2026.

Planning Commission officials said the cost reduction has been possible despite new additions such as a maintenance yard for excavation machinery and the installation of safety railings along 5,500 metres of walkway to prevent accidents.

The revised design also includes durable reinforced cement concrete (RCC) roads instead of Herringbone Bond (HBB) to ensure movement of heavy vehicles like excavators and dump trucks.

By June 2024, the project recorded 85% financial progress and 93.14% physical progress, according to the document.

Planning Commission officials said the project, once completed, will significantly reduce waterlogging in the port city and enhance the quality of life for residents.